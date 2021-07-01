Chesterfield resident reacts after tree falls in front yard, hits home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County resident David Holland had just put a new roof, new gutters and new windows on his home of 40 years when the unexpected happened. The renovations wrapped up just a week before Thursday’s thunderstorm knocked a tree down in his front yard.

The tree just barely missed causing significant damage to the home. Holland expects the windows and roof won’t need any significant repairs but his gutters might.

The tree also brought some cables down, temporarily cutting off their internet and television.

“It’s just remarkable that after this many storms for this many years we have this,” Holland said.

He says its ironic that they had storm damage after just making the improvements to the home.