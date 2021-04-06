Chesterfield residents can schedule free rides to vaccine appointments

One Chesterfield resident is being picked up from his home to go to his vaccine appointment.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)— Chesterfield County residents can now use a free service to get a ride to their vaccine appointments.

Chesterfield County’s Mobility Services is scheduling free rides through their Access On Demand program in partnership with the Greater Richmond Transportation Center.

Dawn Missory, Mobility Manager, said the program launched about a week ago. So far, 7 people have signed up for the free service. Missory says, a few people called Mobility Services for a ride before the program officially launched.

The Access on Demand service is available to Chesterfield County residents who are 60-years-old and over, have a low income or have a disability.

Paul Callahan, a 78-year-old Chesterfield Resident, says he signed up for a free ride to his first and second vaccine appointments at VSU.

He usually schedules rides through Seniors Helping Seniors for his daily errands, but he said they weren’t available for his vaccine appointments.

“I was trying to find a ride there,” Callahan said.

On Tuesday morning a driver came and picked up Callahan from his house to bring him to and from the vaccination site at VSU’s multipurpose center.

He said he’s thankful to be one of the seniors who have received the vaccine. “I’m glad to get it, I consider myself lucky,” said Callahan.

Drivers will take residents anywhere in the service area, including the Virginia State University facility and the Richmond Raceway.

“We don’t want transportation to be the issue for them not to get to their appointment,” Missory said. She says people can also schedule a ride to a doctor’s office or a pharmacy.

Residents must call 804-706-2796 at least 24 hours before the appointment to ensure a driver is available.

If you’re a resident who’s not eligible for the free service or is not registered with the Access On Demand program, you can still call Chesterfield’s Mobility Services, staff may be able to help you schedule a ride through the GRTC and USURV partnership.