CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The $65 million Route 10 road widening project in Chesterfield was supposed to be completed a year ago on July 17, 2022. Instead, it is still undergoing construction after nearly four years.

The delay has frustrated local residents, due to the inconvenience and danger these roads cause.

“I think it was April Fool’s Day,” said Chesterfield resident Mark Dalton. “I heard, ‘Great news, Route 10 is open.’ And for a minute, it had me going– but I knew different.”

Graphic providing a project update on Nov. 1, 2021. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

Dalton said he and his neighbors avoid turning onto the roads any time after 4 p.m., knowing the construction will cause them delays.

“It’s just too chaotic,” said Dalton. “It’s pretty dangerous with the shift in lanes and people trying to cut across the roads where there’s barriers and stuff. You just don’t know, you know, when somebody is going to shoot out from the side or whatever — but you do have to be very alert.”

Once the construction is complete, Hundred Road — which is between Triangle Road and Meadowville Road — will be widened to eight lanes. Additionally, Meadowville Road will be extended to six lanes, from Hundred Road to Hogan’s Alley.

Concept materials for the Route 10 widening project. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

Ross Strodel lives a mile away from the construction and drives Route 10 often.

“I guess I’m more just looking forward to when it gets done,” said Strodel.

Strodel said these new extra lanes will greatly benefit the flow of traffic, especially as growing industry centers — like the upcoming LEGO manufacturing facility — draws in more cars to the area.

“Even with LEGO coming, they’ve got it set up now, where they take some of that traffic off to the side, and a lot of that’ll get cleared out,” he said.

The project is supposed to be completed this summer, but the delays have some wondering if that will be the case.

The Chester Route 10 widening project is being paid for by both federal and local funding.