CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Chesterfield County Police arrived at the 9700 block of Iron Bridge Road to respond to calls of a third fatal crash on the same stretch of road within a week.

The crash, which occurred around 6 p.m., involved a dump truck and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, now identified as 21-year-old Wade G. Bibey, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck, identified as 46-year-old Elvin Delander McCray, from Richmond, fled the scene. McCray is wanted for felony hit-and-run, driving with a revoked license and driving without a commercial license.

This incident marks the third fatal crash along Iron Bridge Road since Sept. 8.

The road is surrounded by residential communities. Neighbors expressed fear, anger and frustration with the dangerous driving conditions, and said they are not surprised that tragedies continue to occur at this location.

Ceville Severio has lived near Iron Bridge Road for more than 20 years.

“It is a nightmare,” Severio said.

She said navigating the road can be stressful, partially due to ongoing construction, but also because of aggressive drivers.

“It’s actually frightening when the cones are up closing a turning lane and someone behind you jets through the cones to make that turn using that closed lane,” Severio said.

Sam Sok also lives in Chesterfield. He commutes through Iron Bridge Road every day. He expressed similar concern regarding the volume of construction in the area and the accompanying lack of care many drivers exhibit on the road.

“There’s a lot of construction that goes on there as well, so if you’re not careful with driving or being attentive it can be very dangerous.”

Sok witnessed the aftermath of yesterday’s deadly motorcycle crash.

“I was on my way to the grocery store,” Sok said. “I happened to see there was a lot of police and EMS activity. There was traffic backed up, I wasn’t sure quite what was going on, come to find out there was a major accident.”

Neighbors said the number of dangerous motor vehicle crashes that occur on Iron Bridge Road shouldn’t be ignored. They suggested a number of solutions, including increased police patrol in the area, clearer construction zones and encouraging community members to practice safer driving habits.

“To have, you know, three fatalities happen so close near the entry of the [Harry G. Daniel Park] park, that’s concerning for families here,” Sok said. “Not only here in the neighborhood, but in the general area that uses that park system.”

A spokesperson for Chesterfield County said the construction is estimated to conclude around Spring 2023.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of McCray is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251.