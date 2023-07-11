CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– People who live in a Chesterfield County community are frustrated with trains blocking access to their neighborhood.

Debbie McFadden said there’s only one way in and out of the Millside subdivision — a railroad crossing by Pine Forest Drive.

“When my boyfriend has to go to work at night, I’m always like ‘leave early because you might get stuck at the train,” she said.

Recently, McFadden was stuck behind a train for an hour and a half on her way to work Tuesday morning.

“I was in my car trying to get to work to a client which had a doctor’s appointment, and she had to cancel it and reschedule it because I was stuck here,” she said.

According to data by the Federal Railroad Administration, there were at least 10 reports of a train blocking the Pine Forest Drive crossing within the last year, sometimes for up to two hours.

“Every time it happens, the first thing I think is ‘Oh, not again’,” McFadden said.

At other train track crossings in Hanover County, Henrico County, Prince George, Nottoway County, Dinwiddie County and Richmond, there were a total of about 100 reports of blocked crossings within the last year.

“If you have a job, employers don’t want to hear, ‘I’m late because of the train’,” McFadden said. “The biggest concern is emergencies.”

A CSX train stopped on train tracks near Pine Forest Drive in Chesterfield County on Tuesday, July 11. Credit: Nicole Dantzler.

CSX told 8News in a statement that, “there are times when mechanical and operational issues could result in blocked crossings, as well as when trains stop for mandatory safety inspections or federally-regulated crew changes.”

They also said the reason a train blocked the railroad crossing at Pine Forest Drive on Tuesday morning was to let other trains, including a priority passenger train, pass by.

“We understand that it can be frustrating when trains block road crossings and we make every effort to prevent that from happening, whenever possible,” CSX wrote. “Our goal is to, safely and efficiently, transport our customer’s freight and we appreciate the patience of motorists and pedestrians waiting for our trains to pass safely through the area as we serve local businesses and families throughout Virginia. CSX maintains an open line of communication with local officials and our operations team is committed to reducing occurrences that affect drivers or normal traffic flow.”

Chesterfield County leaders said they are working with the Virginia Department of Transportation to make sure the emergency access road opens up when a train is blocking the road and when public safety needs to respond to an incident.

The county’s Emergency Management and Community Engagement and Resources departments sent a letter to Millside residents to inform them about registering for Chesterfield Alert. The messaging system is supposed to notify residents when when a train blocks the crossing, and county leaders said they have initiated it only one time since rolling out the system last year.

8News asked Chesterfield County about when the emergency access road will be available to residents and why they have only sent one Chesterfield Alert considering the number of incidents that have happened at this particular crossing in the last year. We did not receive a response.