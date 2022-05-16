CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County residents will have more time to pay taxes on their vehicles and other personal property.

Residents have until June 6 to pay their real estate and personal property taxes. But the county is allowing people to avoid being charged penalties or interest on their personal property taxes if they pay in full by July 29.

This grace period only applies to taxes on personal property, including cars, motorcycles, boats, trailers and more. Taxes on real estate, such as land and homes, are still due on June 6.

“We recognize that, due to soaring inflation, Chesterfield households are facing higher than normal costs for such everyday purchases as groceries and gasoline,” Chris Winslow, chair of the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors, said in a statement Monday. “Similarly, external economic forces have driven up the price of used vehicles nationwide and resulted in increased personal property tax assessments for many of our residents.”

Chesterfield residents who need to set up a payment plan for their personal property taxes can find help online. There are several ways that residents can pay their personal property taxes:

By mail to Treasurer’s Office Chesterfield County, P.O. Box 70, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Through an online payment portal https://msbpay.com/ChesterfieldCountyTreasurer/

Over the telephone at 833-299-6593

Using your bank’s online payment system

Through a payment kiosk at these locations: County Administration Building, 9901 Lori Road, North Courthouse Library, 325 Courthouse Road and Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd

In person at the Treasurer’s Office, 9901 Lori Road

At a dropbox in the parking lot of the Administration Building, 9901 Lori Road

The county asks residents to ensure that their online payment system information is updated to include the following:

Payee: Treasurer, Chesterfield County

Address: P.O. Box 70, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Please ensure that your tax statement account number (upper right corner of tax statement) is in the account field. If you have more than one tax statement, you will need to set up separate payees. These payments are processed electronically, and require the account number to apply the payment properly

“We were mindful of these financial hardships when we adopted a plan to provide $30 million in immediate personal property tax relief for vehicle owners across Chesterfield,” Winslow said. “Even so, we know it will be difficult for some of our residents to pay their bills by the June 6 deadline. It’s absolutely the right thing to provide additional time without penalty for those who need it.”