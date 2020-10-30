Chesterfield residents offered relief on water bill payments

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County residents behind on water bill payments due to COVID-19 are now eligible for relief through the Chesterfield CARES Water Assistance Program.

The newly launched program will be funded by the CARES act and be administered through the Department of Social Services.

Anyone in Chesterfield in need of assistance in paying past-due water and wastewater utility bills can apply between now and Monday, Nov. 30. Click here to apply.

Applicants must have an active residential Chesterfield County utility water or wastewater account, a past due balance from March or later and a decreased income due to COVID-19.

The county says, All adult members of the household must submit proof of a decrease in income due to COVID-19. Examples of proof include, an unemployment letter, notice of furlough or layoff, or one paystub from before March 1 and one paystub from after March 1 which shows a decrease in income due to COVID-19.

Initial funding is capped at $500. Additional funding may become available in December.

