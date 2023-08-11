CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Neighborhoods in Chesterfield County are on high alert after a rash of car break-ins and thefts.

At least three different areas have been hit in the last two weeks, beginning on the weekend of Aug. 4 when Chesterfield Police told 8News over a dozen cars across Bon Air were broken into, rummaged through and even stolen.

Among the four cars that were stolen was Bon Air resident Sarah White’s vehicle.

“My poor Camry. I just, yeah, I don’t know where it is. I call every day for an update,” White said.

White was asleep at home with her family when her husband woke her up and said someone was stealing both of their cars. Her husband, Dean Eliades, said police were able to recover his car, but his wife’s is still missing.

“Please just give us our car back,” Eliades said. “It’s not even just the monetary, it’s the sense of like security. You cannot understand what that is taken from us. So, just please don’t do this to anybody else.”

Across town, Chesterfield Police also said 27 more vehicles were broken into at Meadowbrook Apartments on Tuesday, Aug. 8, with 22 having broken windows and multiple items were taken. On Thursday night, another set of cars were also hit in The Timbers Apartments back in Bon Air.

Eliades said this is a scary situation to be in. He added he feels for the others that are in the same boat as his family and wants to see something change soon.

“We know people are having their possessions taken away,” Eliades said. “It concerns us that there’s a lack of presence from the police. And we’d love to see more police out patrolling the areas.”

Officers told 8News they don’t believe any of these incidents are connected to each other at this time. They are urging anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.