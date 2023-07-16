CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An armed robbery which police say was carried out by three armed suspects at a 7-Eleven on Belmont Road has people who live nearby on high alert.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, three people wearing masks and carrying guns walked into the 7-Eleven located at 5549 Belmont Road and demanded cash from the clerk.

Photo: Chesterfield Police

Photo: Chesterfield Police

Photo: Chesterfield Police

Torie Watson, a mother of three who lives near the 7-Eleven, said the robbery is causing concern for her and her family.

“We’re close to the main road and stuff that happens like this,” said Watson. “Our kids just don’t play out front, like my daughter, she plays out back.”

No one was injured during the robbery, but Watson said the incident could easily have been worse.

“I grew up in Chesterfield. You know Southside, people get hit by stray bullets all the time,” said Watson. “So I don’t want that to be something that happens to my family.”

Watson said she would like to see more action and support from the police department in response to this incident.

“It would be nice if there was a larger presence now especially with there being a daycare directly beside them, and then there’s kids all over,” Said Watson.

Chesterfield Police is asking for help identifying and locating the suspects, who are pictured above. Anyone who believes they may recognize them or has information related to the robbery is asked to call 804-748-1251.