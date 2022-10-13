CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Chesterfield County were shocked after watching video footage released by the county’s police department on Thursday showing a shooting that took place on July 31 at the drive-thru of a Cook Out restaurant.

According to police, on July 31 at approximately 11:23 p.m., a blue Toyota sedan with four people inside pulled into the drive-thru of a Cook Out located in the 8200 block of Midlothian Turnpike. After an employee handed them their order, the driver of the car took a sip of his drink, took out a pistol with his right hand and fired a shot through the car door into the drive-thru window before driving away.

The surveillance camera footage released by Chesterfield Police on Oct. 13, which can be watched here, shows the moment the driver fired the gun from his car, hitting a female employee who was working at the drive-thru. The female employee was later taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Photo: Chesterfield Police

Genard Williams, a local resident who saw the video, told 8News that the incident was most likely traumatic for the people working at the Cook Out restaurant, and it makes him concerned for his own family’s safety.

“You don’t see anything in the video that looks like the person in the window did something to tip it off,” Williams said, adding, “I’ve been a drive-thru worker and that’s one of the last things you’re thinking about.”

Photo: Chesterfield Police

According to police, there were two young girls sitting in the backseat of the Toyota driven by the suspect.

“I do my best to go to work, go home, and take care of my family. I don’t try to get in the middle of things, but you never know when you’ll be that bystander that becomes a part of it,” Williams said.

Michael Timms, another resident, also watched the video and was shocked by what he saw. “At this point running is going to give you more problems,” he said about the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation and the suspect is still at large.

Police said the suspect is a Hispanic male in his mid to late 20s. He was sporting a beard at the time of the shooting and had long black curly hair that he put in a ponytail with a fade underneath.

Anyone who may know of the suspect’s whereabouts or has any information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app. Those who send tips using either method may remain anonymous.