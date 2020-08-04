Chesterfield residents recount hearing tree smash fence, hitting power lines as Isaias moved through Virginia

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police said Tuesday that Tropical Storm Isaias did not leave a devastating impact on the county. It did, however, bring trees and power lines down and roads were affected by high water.

One neighborhood that 8News visited on Tuesday was without power for more than six hours. Residents on Winterpock Road heard three loud booms at around 6 a.m. Peggy Cooley woke up and looked out her bedroom window to see what happened.

“The whole sky lit up and then the power went off,” Cooley said.

The Tapia family lives down the road. Anna Tapia and her grandchildren, Yessenia and Adrein, told 8News they were awakened by the explosions.

“Honestly, I was very scared,” Adrien Tapia said.

They realized that nothing was working in the house, leaving them without air conditioning and a way to make food.

“It sounded like something was falling and just hit the ground,” Y. Tapia recalled.

A massive tree smashed into Cooley’s fence, toppling into power lines and covering her backyard with tree limbs. At least nine bucket trucks were called to the area to assist as crews worked to restore the power in the neighborhood.

“I’m thankful it didn’t fall on my house because it was right on my bedroom side and it could’ve killed me,” Cooley told 8News.

Those living in the neighborhood were glad that no injuries were reported in the area after the storm.

“My husband came out he says ‘no it’s not this side, it’s the other side.’ He went to check if somebody was hurt but thank God nothing happened,” Anna Tapia said.

There have been no reports of structural damage in the area as of Tuesday evening and anyone who comes upon a blocked road, either from a tree or high water, are asked to call emergency communications at (804) 748-1251.