CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A grinch is on the loose in Chesterfield County.

Several Chesterfield residents have reported having their Christmas decorations stolen from their homes over the past few weeks. One of them is Patti Lyons, who said her 8-foot-tall inflatable Santa Claus was stolen over the weekend — leaving nothing but an empty space alongside her other decorations.

“It saddens me that somebody would do something, you know, because you put this out to share the joy with everybody,” said Lyons.

Lyons told 8News that putting her big inflatable decorations on display to celebrate the holidays is something she looks forward to every year, especially living on a busy road, where they’ll be seen by many.

“It makes me happy,” said Lyons about decorating her home for the holidays. “And I hope it makes other people happy.”

Lyons said her Santa being stolen won’t break her holiday spirit, she’s already ordered two more inflatables to fill the empty space in her yard and is looking forward to putting them up.

“I just don’t allow anybody to steal my joy,” said Lyons.

The Chesterfield County Police Department told 8News that there have been at least two other reports of stolen Christmas decorations in the county since Nov. 25. Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.