CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several Chesterfield residents will experience a power outage Sunday morning after a driver knocked down a power pole in the area.

The crash happened on the 6600 block of Strathmore Road. Authorities said Strathmore Road from Dundas Road to Sherbourne Drive will be closed for an ‘extended period.’

Police are investigating a crash in the 6600 block of Strathmore Rd. The road will be closed for an extended period due to a power pole being knocked down. Power in the area has also been affected. @CCPDVa @CBS6 @NBC12 @8NEWS @511centralva @ColJSKatz @CfieldVA911 @ChesterfieldVa pic.twitter.com/akg6mZ4JGs — Lt. J.R. Lamb (@lieutenant_lamb) February 16, 2020

According to Dominion Energy, 25 customers are without power due to the vehicle crash.

Strathmore Rd from Dundas Rd to Sherbourne Dr is closed until further notice due to vehicle crash involving a power pole. @CBS6 @8NEWS @NBC12 @VaDOTRVA — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) February 16, 2020

The crash is under investigation. Stay with 8News for updates.