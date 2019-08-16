Chesterfield residents working to recover after storm damage

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield residents are still cleaning up Friday after storms rolled through the county the day before. There were reports of several power outages and damaged trees.

Locals who live in the Brentwood say it’s a quiet neighborhood but Thursday night’s storms were definitely not. One homeowner, Sharon Barksdale, spoke with 8News about the damage she saw in her area.

“We heard the winds whipping outside,” Barksdale explained. “It sounded worse than any storm that we typically hear.”

Storms blew through, knocking down trees at several homes. The Barksdale family were home with their two-month-old son when the storms came in.

“My husband is trying to go outside when the wind is whipping and the rain is going,” Barksdale told 8News. “When we came outside, he came out first and we assessed the damage. There’s a tree sticking outside of our roof. Some porch rails are taken off. There’s limbs everywhere. It was blocking our driveway completely.”

Luckily, no one was hurt Barksdale said.

“Thankful my husband was here to keep me safe. Also, my son is safe. Ultimately, we have a home that is fairly intact,” she said.

The first step to recovery starts now. Barksdale said she already has a plan to follow.

“Figure out what we’re going to do about the hole in the side of our house. Call insurance to get the claim going. Call the tree guy to get all this cleaned up,” she told 8News.