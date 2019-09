CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County road is partially closed after a vehicle crash Friday morning.

Chesterfield Fire said Woodpecker Road is closed from Sandy Ford to Rhodes Lane at 7:30 a.m.

Woodpecker Rd is closed from Sandy Ford to Rhodes Ln for a vehicle crash. @VaDOTRVA @NBC12 @8NEWS @CBS6 — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) September 6, 2019

Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.