CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly held a convivence store employee at gunpoint while robbing the store’s safe back in January.

An employee at Your Store convenience store on the 700 block of Adkins Road as arriving to work around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 31, according to Chesterfield Police. The employee was approached by an armed suspect who then forced the employee to go inside the building and open a safe.

The suspect stole money and cigarettes before leaving the store on foot.

No one was injured during the robbery, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Black male who is approximately 6 feet tall. He was wearing black sweatpants, a black sweatshirt, a black North Face jacket and a black face mask during the January robbery.

Credit: Chesterfield County Police

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.