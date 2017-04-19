Chesterfield School Board approves name for new elementary school

UPDATE: Chesterfield County Public Schools announced Wednesday night that the school board has approved naming a new Midlothian-area elementary school ‘Old Hundred Elementary.’

ORIGINAL COVERAGE:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County School Board is expected to vote on the name ‘Old Hundred Elementary’ for the new school anticipated to open in Northwestern Midlothian in the Fall of 2019.

Back in April, the School Board asked for the community’s input on three potential names for the school. Old Hundred Elementary School was the recommended name with 49 percent of the community’s support.

The school board expected to put the name to a vote in tonight’s meeting set to start at 6:30 p.m. If approved, school leaders can move forward with suggestions on school colors and the mascot.

The new school's opening in 2019 could affect students at Watkins, Evergreen, and Swift Creek Elementary schools.