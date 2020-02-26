Chesterfield school board approves plans for new budget

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — After months of public hearings, Chesterfield County Superintendent Merv Daugherty proposed a nearly $100 million increase in funding. However, school leaders proposed to scale back and increase the total budget by $55 million during a school board meeting Tuesday night.

The proposed budget requests that funding go towards at least a two percent raise for support staff and a salary increase for teachers. Bus drivers would also get a five percent raise.

The budget plans for an expected 12,000 students to enroll in the district next year. With that growth, more than 100 new staff positions are included in the budget.

The entire operating budget now totals $727 million. It will now head to the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors for approval.

School leaders hope to adopt the final budget in April.

