Chesterfield School Board approves proposal for early childhood academy in Chester

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) –The Chesterfield County Public Schools School Board approved a new early education academy in Chester.

The board approved of the center at its Nov. 10 meeting. The center, for pre-kindergarteners, will serve students from 12 elementary schools.

The new academy will be housed at the old Harrowgate Elementary School after an almost $4 million renovation.

We are excited to move forward with this project and begin retrofitting the old Harrowgate Elementary. Due to existing space constraints, there is an unmet need in our community for pre-kindergarten services. This new academy will help us better meet that need and serve additional pre-kindergarten students, while also freeing up operational space within existing schools for anticipated student enrollment growth. Debbie Bailey, School Board Chair

The district said the new center will open next fall. You can find more information about it online here.

