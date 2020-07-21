Chesterfield school board approves virtual start to 2020-21 academic year

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield school students will not be returning to the classroom come fall.

The Chesterfield County School Board approved a virtual start to the 2020-21 school year following a 4-1 vote. 8News reported that Chesterfield schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty told teachers in an email Monday that the district had planned to recommend starting the upcoming school year online and developing a phased-in approach to its reopening plan.

RELATED: Chesterfield parents, teachers gather as school board prepares to debate reopening plan

8News’ Sierra Fox reports that Chesterfield County Public Schools will continue to reevaluate its reopening plan as new data comes in. There is no specific timeline on how long virtual learning will last.

The vote comes after a group of Chesterfield parents and teachers gathered ahead of Monday’s school board meeting to share their views on the county’s reopening plan.

Chesterfield Schools polled county residents from June 18 to July 12 about their thoughts on how the district should move forward with the start of school year fastly approaching. Results from the poll revealed that 82 percent of parents/guardians were in favor of sending their children back to the classroom for in-person instruction in the fall; 18 percent of parents/guardians panned the idea.

More than 13,000 responses were received, representing more than 22,000 students.

As for Monday night’s school board meeting, members said more than 1,000 comments were registered. During the public comment portion of the meeting, 26 people spoke, all with differing opinions. Most, however, were in favor of in-person learning.

A retired Chesterfield schools teachers told the board, “younger students especially, learn structure, social skills that they cannot learn virtually. A lot of students have suffered emotionally, psychologically, and even physically by not being in school. We don’t seem to consider those issues.”

Fox will have more on 8News at 11 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.