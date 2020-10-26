Chesterfield School Board asks community for input on elementary school name

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There is a new elementary school coming to Chesterfield County and you could be the one who names it! The school board is seeking input from the public on a name for the new building.

The school is being built in the Magnolia Green neighborhood in the Matoaca District and should be opening in Fall 2022. The new building will help with capacity problems at Grange Hall and Winterpock elementary schools.

The school attendance zones will be decided in the coming months.

The school board will be taking name suggestions through an online survey. There has been some guidance provided for name suggestions:

In seeking to create an inclusive environment, the majority of new schools that have opened during the past 15 years have geographical connections (but not specific neighborhood names).

Absent extraordinary circumstances, School Board Policy 6160 states that schools cannot be named after living individuals and any person whom a school is named after must have been deceased for 10 years.

With the help of PTA members, the survey answers will be narrowed down to three finalists and then voted on in January.