Chesterfield school board to get COVID-19 update, host public hearings on budget

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield families who still have students in virtual learning could soon learn when their kids could step back into a classroom.

The Chesterfield School Board is set to reconvene Tuesday night to review the latest COVID-19 data. School leaders say the goal is to get middle and high school students back into in-person learning later during the third marking period.

Last month, the school board approved a plan to bring elementary students back to the classroom. Leaders cited new data that showed schools are not COVID-19 superspreaders.

Elementary school students went back to the classroom February 2.

Public hearings on the superintendent’s proposed FY2022 operating budget and FY2022-2028 capital improvement plan are also on the agenda.

Those who wish to speak need to notify the School Board Clerk’s Office by 2 p.m. the day the meeting. You can also sign up immediately before the meeting starts.

Seating will be extremely limited, but those who want to attend in person will be able to on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can submit online comments here. Both public hearings can be livestreamed.