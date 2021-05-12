Chesterfield School Board votes to update calendar to observe Juneteenth

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County School Board passed plans to change the last day of school for students and staff.

The School Board voted to end the school year a day early on Thursday, June 17, instead of Friday, June 18. This stems from when Governor Ralph Northam signed legislation officially recognizing June 19 as Juneteenth in the Commonwealth effective March 1.

On that date, federal troops took control of Texas effectively ending slavery in the U.S. This came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation declaring the freedom of slaves in Confederate states.

Originally Friday, June 18, was set to operate as a three-hour early release day for the students.

However, with the calendar change, the half-day on Thursday, June 17, will now be the last day of school.