Chesterfield school buildings closed Friday, students to learn asynchronously

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools students will learn asynchronously from home on Friday as winter weather continues to impact school schedules in the area.

The area says learning will be done at the student’s own pace to accommodate for potential power and internet outages caused by freezing rain.

Assignments will be provided to students by their teachers.

School buildings will be closed and 12-month staff members will work remotely.

Meal distribution is scheduled to start again on Tuesday. For meals on Friday and Saturday, families are encouraged to visit the Chesterfield Food Bank.

Facilities staff will be working in-person to help with any storm damage.