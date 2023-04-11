CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A school bus driver in Chesterfield County won a $100,000 prize from a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket.

According to Virginia Lottery, Hilda Ampy of Chesterfield bought a $326,000,000 Fortune scratch ticket from a 7-Eleven on Patterson Avenue in Richmond’s West End. After she scratched the ticket, Ampy was amazed to find out she had won $100,000.

“I couldn’t believe it at first,” said Ampy. “I was so excited!”

The $326,000,000 Fortune scratch ticket has seven $100,000 prizes remaining and two top prizes of $5 million. According to Virginia Lottery, the chances of winning the top prize is one in 2,774,440 and the chances of winning any prize are one in 3.43.