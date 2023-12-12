CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public School Board members are expected to meet on Tuesday evening to discuss the future of year-round school schedules in the district.

Currently, Bellwood Elementary and Falling Creek Elementary are the only two Chesterfield County schools that are on a year-round schedule. The schools have been on that schedule since 2018 and 2019 respectively. However, school leaders have recently considered bringing them back into the fold.

Based on data that was collected in October 2022 and presented to the board in January, Chesterfield County leaders are now recommending both schools go back to a traditional calendar.

According to an initial evaluation that was done by the district, there was no difference in learning between the students who attended school year-round and the students who attended traditional calendar schools.

Results from that evaluation also showed that year-round schools appeared to negatively impact student attendance during the first 30 days of school.

A comparison of the County’s reading and math Standard of Learning assessments (SOLS) showed that there was no difference in learning growth between students from different schedules over the 2022-2023 school year.

If the school board decides that both schools should go back to a traditional calendar, the new schedule would begin on July 1, 2024.

Another item on the school board’s meeting agenda for Tuesday, Dec. 12, is to consider redistricting for Enon and Marguerite Christian Elementary Schools. According to the school board’s agenda, the redistricting would help “improve operational efficiency” at both schools.

Data shared by the school district indicates that Enon Elementary is currently at over 100% capacity and continues to grow. Meanwhile, Marguerite Christian Elementary was below 60% capacity at the last check back in September.

Officials said the redistricting plan will fix the capacity issue at Enon Elementary by moving 109 students from that attendance zone to the Marguerite Christian attendance zone. According to the proposal, this will balance enrollments at both schools and allow more room for growth inside the district.