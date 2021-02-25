Chesterfield schools approves budget for upcoming school year

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools has approved a budget for the 2021-22 school year. The budget calls for $41 million more in spending on public education by the county.

This increase accounts for things such as a third-party teacher salary study. Over $20 million will be put towards decompressing salary scales for staff.

According to a release from CCPS, the budget will also help the district catch up on meeting needs hindered since the Great Recession such as acquiring enough staff and making enhancements to instruction and safety.

“While the School Board is not in a position tonight to approve everything requested in the Superintendent’s originally proposed budget, we are thankful for a monumental $41 million increase in state and local funds that will support public education in Chesterfield County next school year,” said School Board Chair Ryan Harter, who represents the Matoaca District. “The nearly $744.8 million operating budget will allow us to maintain current levels of service, afford cost increases beyond our control, provide much-needed salary corrections to approximately 5,000 staff members, and better support the needs of our diverse learning community.”

The release explains that the increase will go directly to:

• $25 million to address a 2020 salary study’s Phase I recommendations (decompression of salary scale) and a cost-of-living adjustment for staff not in the study

• $10 million in non-discretionary cost increases

• $4 million in differentiated support for schools

• $2 million in other enhancements to improve schools

“We still have work to do, but the $41 million in new revenue provided by the state and local governments begins to address school division needs that have been put off for far too long,” Harter said. “This budget, after last year’s $30 million investment of new money to support our students and staff members, leaves us excited to be a part of Chesterfield County Public Schools.”