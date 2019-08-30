Chesterfield schools asks for patience as district expects bus route delays this year

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Citing a national school bus driver shortage, Chesterfield County Public Schools asked local families for patience Friday as the district expects to have bus route delays this upcoming school year.

The school system shared the development in a Facebook post.

“Chesterfield County Public Schools continues to face a staffing shortfall in transportation, as do most school divisions in the Richmond area. As a result, there may be times this year when our routes are delayed while others are completed,” CCPS’ post read. “We ask for your patience as we work to safely deliver all of our students to their identified stops.”

You can read the whole message from Chesterfield County Public Schools below:

As you may recall from last year, our country’s strong economy has helped create a national shortage of school bus… Posted by Chesterfield County Public Schools on Friday, August 30, 2019

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.