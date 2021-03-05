Chesterfield Schools updates meal distribution schedule; closes some pick-up sites

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools said its Food and Nutrition Services team will be continuing its meal distribution program, but it has updated its schedule and closed some pick up sites.

Curbside meal distribution will now only happen on Tuesday and Thursdays. However, this program will still serve Chesterfield County ages 18 and under. Children do not have to be present for meal pickup, but you will need to tell a staff member your kid’s name and age.

Here’s where you can pick up food:

Breakfast, lunch, snack and supper: 7-8 a.m. pick up

Beulah Elementary School

M. Christian Elementary School

Crestwood Elementary School (Located at the shared campus at Bon Air Elementary)

Harrowgate Elementary School

Hening Elementary

Hopkins Elementary

Providence Elementary

Breakfast and lunch only: 7-8 a.m. pick up

Enon Elementary School

Spring Run Elementary School

Swift Creek Elementary School

Watkins Elementary School

Winterpock Elementary School

Woolridge Elementary School

Breakfast, lunch, snack and supper: 3:30-4:30 p.m. pick up

Chalkley Elementary School

Crenshaw Elementary School

Jacobs Elementary School

Wells Elementary School

E. Davis Middle School

Falling Creek Middle School

Manchester Middle School

Matoaca Middle School

Providence Middle School

Salem Church Middle School

Bird High School

Career & Technical Center @ Hull St.

Carver College and Career Academy

Matoaca High School

Meadowbrook High School

Thomas Dale High School (main campus)

Breakfast and lunch only: 3:30-4:30 p.m. pick up

Robious Middle School

Swift Creek Middle School

Cosby High School

Midlothian High School

Monacan High School

Some meal distribution sites will also be closing on March 8, either due to school returning to in-person learning or low demand. These locations include: