Chesterfield Schools updates meal distribution schedule; closes some pick-up sites

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools said its Food and Nutrition Services team will be continuing its meal distribution program, but it has updated its schedule and closed some pick up sites.
Curbside meal distribution will now only happen on Tuesday and Thursdays. However, this program will still serve Chesterfield County ages 18 and under. Children do not have to be present for meal pickup, but you will need to tell a staff member your kid’s name and age.
Here’s where you can pick up food:
Breakfast, lunch, snack and supper: 7-8 a.m. pick up
- Beulah Elementary School
- M. Christian Elementary School
- Crestwood Elementary School (Located at the shared campus at Bon Air Elementary)
- Harrowgate Elementary School
- Hening Elementary
- Hopkins Elementary
- Providence Elementary
Breakfast and lunch only: 7-8 a.m. pick up
- Enon Elementary School
- Spring Run Elementary School
- Swift Creek Elementary School
- Watkins Elementary School
- Winterpock Elementary School
- Woolridge Elementary School
Breakfast, lunch, snack and supper: 3:30-4:30 p.m. pick up
- Chalkley Elementary School
- Crenshaw Elementary School
- Jacobs Elementary School
- Wells Elementary School
- E. Davis Middle School
- Falling Creek Middle School
- Manchester Middle School
- Matoaca Middle School
- Providence Middle School
- Salem Church Middle School
- Bird High School
- Career & Technical Center @ Hull St.
- Carver College and Career Academy
- Matoaca High School
- Meadowbrook High School
- Thomas Dale High School (main campus)
Breakfast and lunch only: 3:30-4:30 p.m. pick up
- Robious Middle School
- Swift Creek Middle School
- Cosby High School
- Midlothian High School
- Monacan High School
Some meal distribution sites will also be closing on March 8, either due to school returning to in-person learning or low demand. These locations include:
- Bellwood Drive Flea Market
- Harbor East Mobile Home Park
- Suburban Mobile Home Park
- Arbor Walk Gym
- Bettie Weaver Elementary School
- Tomahawk Creek Middle School
- Manchester High School