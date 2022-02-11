Chesterfield Schools end contact tracing for individual COVID cases

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) is ending contact tracing for individual COVID-19 cases.

The change follows guidance from the Virginia Department of Health. However, the district is still tracking COVID outbreaks.

If your child is exposed to an outbreak at school, staff will reach out with further guidance.

Mitigation strategies like daily health assessments and social distancing when possible are still intact.

“The last two years have been challenging for families, for educators and for students,” CCPS posted on their website. “Our administrators, nurses and many staff members have spent countless hours — the majority and sometimes all of their time — conducting contact tracing, and our students have missed out on crucial classroom time because of exposure to the virus.”