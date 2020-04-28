Chesterfield schools expand ‘Take-home’ Chromebook program

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County public schools are expanding their ‘Take-Home Laptop Program” for elementary students.

School officials say they are handing out 2,500 Chromebooks to kids in second, third, and fourth grades.

As a result of donations, the county will soon be able to provide hundreds of Wi-Fi hotspots for families that have internet.

LATEST HEADLINES: