Chesterfield schools expands graduation guest limit to eight

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — High school seniors in Chesterfield County will be able to bring more family and friends than expected to graduation this year.

Now that COVID-19 distancing and capacity restrictions will be lifted on May 28, the school district has announced each graduate can bring eight guests to their ceremony.

The graduates will each get four physical tickets and each one can be used to bring in up to two guests. Guests sharing a ticket must come in together. Each family will be limited to two parking passes.

Anyone at the event who is outdoors and fully vaccinated is permitted to remove their masks.