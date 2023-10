CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools will be hiring substitute teachers at an upcoming job fair.

The job fair will be hosted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 at James River High School — located at 3700 James River Road.

Organizers said registration in advance is requested but not required.

Interested applicants can register for the event at Chesterfield County Public Schools’ website.