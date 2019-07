CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is holding a job fair Monday, June 24.

The school district is recruiting for teachers, instructional assistants, clerical support, food services and bus drivers.

Those interested in attending are asked to bring their resume and teaching license, if applicable.

The job fair will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center, located at 13900 Hull Street Road.