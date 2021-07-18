Chesterfield schools holding program for first-time bus riders

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Preschoolers and kindergarteners in Chesterfield County will get the chance to try out riding the bus before heading back to school.
Starting on Monday, the school district will be offering the My First School Bus! program.
Kids will practice entering and exiting the bus and learn how to ride the bus safely.
The program will be offering on the following days at the following locations:
- Central Library on July 19
- Ettrick-Matoaca Library on July 20
- Bon Air Library on July 22
- Meadowdale Library on July 26
- LaPrade Library on July 27
- North Courthouse Road Library on July 29
Families must register ahead of time because spots are limited, registration is available online.
Most Chesterfield schools start in August, with the exception of two elementary schools starting Monday.