Chesterfield schools holding program for first-time bus riders

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Preschoolers and kindergarteners in Chesterfield County will get the chance to try out riding the bus before heading back to school.

Starting on Monday, the school district will be offering the My First School Bus! program.

Kids will practice entering and exiting the bus and learn how to ride the bus safely.

The program will be offering on the following days at the following locations:

Central Library on July 19

Ettrick-Matoaca Library on July 20

Bon Air Library on July 22

Meadowdale Library on July 26

LaPrade Library on July 27

North Courthouse Road Library on July 29

Families must register ahead of time because spots are limited, registration is available online.

Most Chesterfield schools start in August, with the exception of two elementary schools starting Monday.