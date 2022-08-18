CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Schools is holding a ‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive Saturday, Aug. 20.

The annual drive, done in partnership with South State Bank, will take place at the Midlothian Walmart, 900 Walmart Way, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

All supplies collected will go towards Chesterfield County Public Schools teachers and students.

Suggested School Supplies to Donate:

  • Spiral notebooks
  • Notebook paper (Wide and College spaced)
  • Pens and Pencils
  • Glue bottles and sticks
  • Disinfecting wipes
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Dry erase markers
  • Dividers
  • Binders
  • Index cards
  • Crayons
  • Backpacks
  • Tissues
  • Folders with pockets