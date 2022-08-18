CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Schools is holding a ‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive Saturday, Aug. 20.
The annual drive, done in partnership with South State Bank, will take place at the Midlothian Walmart, 900 Walmart Way, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
All supplies collected will go towards Chesterfield County Public Schools teachers and students.
Suggested School Supplies to Donate:
- Spiral notebooks
- Notebook paper (Wide and College spaced)
- Pens and Pencils
- Glue bottles and sticks
- Disinfecting wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- Dry erase markers
- Dividers
- Binders
- Index cards
- Crayons
- Backpacks
- Tissues
- Folders with pockets