CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — With school starting soon, it’s time for students to start checking all of their supplies are in working order. Chesterfield County students with damaged Chromebooks can attend technology support sessions being hosted by the county.

Here’s how to check if your Chromebook is damaged, according to Chesterfield County Public Schools:

Locate your child’s Chromebook and charger.

Plug in the Chromebook, charge it up and check for major damage.

If your Chromebook is damaged or not working, then head to one of the following technology support sessions:

8-10 a.m. Aug. 1 at Bird High School

2-4 p.m. Aug. 2 at Clover Hill High School

2-4 p.m. Aug. 3 at Bird High School

2-4 p.m. Aug. 4 at Clover Hill High School

8-10 a.m. Aug. 8 at Bird High School

8-10 a.m. Aug. 9 at Clover Hill High School

2-4 p.m. Aug. 10 at Bird High School

2-4 p.m. Aug. 11 at Clover Hill High School

8-10 a.m. Aug. 15 at Bird High School

8-10 a.m. Aug. 16 at Clover Hill High School

2-4 p.m. Aug. 17 at Bird High School

2-4 p.m. Aug. 18 at Clover Hill High School

If for whatever reason you cannot attend any of the above sessions, you can still get help when school starts. Students who are new to Chesterfield County Public Schools will receive their Chromebooks when they start school.