Chesterfield schools launch one-stop-shop Curriculum Portal for teachers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools has launched a new, centralized Curriculum Portal, providing access to educational programming resources for more than 10,500 faculty and staff members.

Chief Academic Officer Dr. Sharon E. Pope gave a presentation on the portal to the School Board at its Tuesday meeting. She said that the goal behind launching the digital hub was to provide support for teachers and improve instruction throughout the school division.

“The creation of this one-stop, curriculum portal place is one-of-a-kind, and we are working to future-proof our school district through endeavors such as this,” Pope said. “This new level of access puts at our teachers’ fingertips the resources needed to make instructional connections and extensions to better meet the needs of students.”

Pope said that, as the size of CCPS has increased over the years, it became a large school division with no single location for district-wide curriculum.

“The perfect storm, of course, as we’ve all experienced, we were in the midst of implementing Canvas, our learning management system, we were in the midst of building all our digital courses, and then COVID struck,” Pope said. “What that did is it left a lot of our instructional personnel questioning, ‘Where do I go for what resource?’ The curriculum portal became that answer.”

Since its launch, Pope said that Chesterfield County Public Schools has received lots of feedback on the Curriculum Portal. This June, there will be an optional user feedback submission period, which will then guide additional phases of the launch. A PreK page is set to be added to the Curriculum Portal in August.

“This is the first time our teachers can look up, down and sideways within the curriculum that we offer,” Pope said. “It’s not just pigeonholed to what I’ve been assigned to teach, but it really opens up that entire door.”