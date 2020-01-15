Chesterfield Schools looking to add two student holidays next year

CHESTERFIELD, VA. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County School Board is considering a proposal to make Yom Kippur and Eid al-Fitr student holidays.

The school system says it is a “majority-minority” district, and adding these school holidays would adapt to the diversifying school system.

To make sure educational time isn’t lost, February 15 will be a full day of school and April 2 will be an early dismissal day.

Henrico County already added Yom Kippur, Eid al-Fitr, and Diwali as student holidays.

The school board will meet next month to discuss and possibly adopt the proposal. You can see the proposed calendar here.