Chesterfield Schools looking to hire food service workers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is looking for food service workers for the upcoming school year.

The positions are part-time and pay starts at $11.17 an hour. No experience is needed to apply.

The school district says the food service associates will work to prepare healthy meals for hundreds of kids each day. They say having a healthy meal each day helps makes a positive difference in their student’s lives.

The application can be found online at the Chesterfield schools employment opportunities page, it is listed as Food Services Associate.

