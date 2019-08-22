Chesterfield schools notified of issues with HVAC units before Legionella bacteria found

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Officials with Chesterfield County Public Schools were made aware of concerns regarding the county’s HVAC systems multiple times since last year, service reports from a Roanoke-based contractor show. This development comes after the county announced that Legionella bacteria was detected at cooling towers at three Chesterfield schools and confirmed its 11th case of Legionnaires’ disease.

Legionnaires’ disease, which is caused by the Legionella bacteria that naturally live in lakes in streams, is a type of pneumonia, according to the Chesterfield Health District (CHD). The bacteria is a concern when it’s aerosolized into small droplets into private water systems — like cooling towers, hot tubs and fountains

Service reports from Water Chemistry, Inc. (WCI), the contractor in charge of inspecting the HVAC units for the county, recommended testing school’s cooling tower systems for Legionella bacteria in January 2019. The eight documents, which go back to June 2018, were first reported by the Chesterfield Observer.

The first WCI report comes from 2018, specifically June 12, 18-20, and is the only service report that does not recommend testing for Legionella.

“Recommend all tower systems utilize degas dosing equipment to improve operation and minimize biological activity,” WCI says in its 2018 report to Chesterfield County Public Schools.

When the first cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Chesterfield were announced, the head of the CHD warned locals not to be too alarmed.

“The risk to residents or visitors to Chesterfield County is very small,” said Chesterfield Health District Director, Dr. Alexander Samuel, in July. “Out of an abundance of caution, the health district recommends that individuals who become ill with pneumonia-like or respiratory symptoms, such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches and headache promptly seek medical care.”

