CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will be providing free meals to Chesterfield County children this summer.
According to Chesterfield County Public Schools, children between 1 year old and 18 years old can receive free breakfast and lunch on a first come, first come serve basis at select sites throughout the county.
All locations below — except on July 4 and where otherwise stated — will be offering these meals Monday through Thursday from June 26 to July 20:
- Bellwood Elementary (June 5-15): breakfast 8:45-9:15 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Beulah Elementary: breakfast 7:10-7:45 a.m.; lunch 10-11 a.m.
- Crestwood Elementary: breakfast 9-9:25 a.m.; lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Davis Elementary: breakfast 7:10-7:45 a.m.; lunch 10-11 a.m.
- Ecoff Elementary: breakfast 7:10-7:45 a.m.; lunch 10-11 a.m.
- Enon Elementary: breakfast 7:10-7:45 a.m.; lunch 10-11 a.m.
- Falling Creek Elementary (June 5-15): breakfast 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Gates Elementary: breakfast 7:10-7:45 a.m.; lunch 10-11 a.m.
- Harrowgate Elementary: breakfast 7:10-7:45 a.m.; lunch 10:25-11:25 a.m.
- Jacobs Road Elementary: breakfast 9:15-9:45 a.m.; lunch 11:15 a.m.-noon
- Matoaca Elementary: breakfast 7:25-8 a.m.; lunch 10-11:10 a.m.
- Reams Road Elementary: breakfast 7:10-7:45 a.m.; lunch 11-11:30 a.m.
- Elizabeth Scott Elementary: breakfast 7:10-7:40 a.m.; lunch 10:25-11 a.m.
- Carver Middle: breakfast 8:45-9:15 a.m.; lunch 10:20 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
- Bird High (July 10-20): breakfast 9:50-10:05 a.m.; lunch noon-12:30 p.m.
- Meadowbrook High: breakfast 9-9:25 a.m.; lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Career and Technical Center at Hull (June 12-15): breakfast 7:50-8:20 a.m.; lunch 11:15-11:45 a.m.
- Career and Technical Center at Hull (June 26-July 20): lunch 11:30 a.m.-noon
- Career and Technical Center at Courthouse (June 5-8): breakfast 7:50-8:20 a.m.; lunch 11:15-11:45 a.m.
- Archangel Michael and St. Anthony Church (Mondays and Wednesdays July 3-Aug. 2): breakfast 9:30-10 a.m.; lunch noon-1 p.m.
- Chesterfield Farmers Market (Wednesdays June 28-Aug. 9): lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
All meals must be eaten on site.
Those interested can text “food” or “comida” to 304-304 to learn more about the sites nearest to them.