CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will be providing free meals to Chesterfield County children this summer.

According to Chesterfield County Public Schools, children between 1 year old and 18 years old can receive free breakfast and lunch on a first come, first come serve basis at select sites throughout the county.

All locations below — except on July 4 and where otherwise stated — will be offering these meals Monday through Thursday from June 26 to July 20:

Bellwood Elementary (June 5-15): breakfast 8:45-9:15 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

(June 5-15): breakfast 8:45-9:15 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Beulah Elementary : breakfast 7:10-7:45 a.m.; lunch 10-11 a.m.

: breakfast 7:10-7:45 a.m.; lunch 10-11 a.m. Crestwood Elementary : breakfast 9-9:25 a.m.; lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

: breakfast 9-9:25 a.m.; lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Davis Elementary : breakfast 7:10-7:45 a.m.; lunch 10-11 a.m.

: breakfast 7:10-7:45 a.m.; lunch 10-11 a.m. Ecoff Elementary : breakfast 7:10-7:45 a.m.; lunch 10-11 a.m.

: breakfast 7:10-7:45 a.m.; lunch 10-11 a.m. Enon Elementary : breakfast 7:10-7:45 a.m.; lunch 10-11 a.m.

: breakfast 7:10-7:45 a.m.; lunch 10-11 a.m. Falling Creek Elementary (June 5-15): breakfast 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

(June 5-15): breakfast 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Gates Elementary : breakfast 7:10-7:45 a.m.; lunch 10-11 a.m.

: breakfast 7:10-7:45 a.m.; lunch 10-11 a.m. Harrowgate Elementary : breakfast 7:10-7:45 a.m.; lunch 10:25-11:25 a.m.

: breakfast 7:10-7:45 a.m.; lunch 10:25-11:25 a.m. Jacobs Road Elementary : breakfast 9:15-9:45 a.m.; lunch 11:15 a.m.-noon

: breakfast 9:15-9:45 a.m.; lunch 11:15 a.m.-noon Matoaca Elementary : breakfast 7:25-8 a.m.; lunch 10-11:10 a.m.

: breakfast 7:25-8 a.m.; lunch 10-11:10 a.m. Reams Road Elementary : breakfast 7:10-7:45 a.m.; lunch 11-11:30 a.m.

: breakfast 7:10-7:45 a.m.; lunch 11-11:30 a.m. Elizabeth Scott Elementary : breakfast 7:10-7:40 a.m.; lunch 10:25-11 a.m.

: breakfast 7:10-7:40 a.m.; lunch 10:25-11 a.m. Carver Middle : breakfast 8:45-9:15 a.m.; lunch 10:20 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

: breakfast 8:45-9:15 a.m.; lunch 10:20 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Bird High (July 10-20): breakfast 9:50-10:05 a.m.; lunch noon-12:30 p.m.

(July 10-20): breakfast 9:50-10:05 a.m.; lunch noon-12:30 p.m. Meadowbrook High : breakfast 9-9:25 a.m.; lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

: breakfast 9-9:25 a.m.; lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Career and Technical Center at Hull (June 12-15): breakfast 7:50-8:20 a.m.; lunch 11:15-11:45 a.m.

(June 12-15): breakfast 7:50-8:20 a.m.; lunch 11:15-11:45 a.m. Career and Technical Center at Hull (June 26-July 20): lunch 11:30 a.m.-noon

(June 26-July 20): lunch 11:30 a.m.-noon Career and Technical Center at Courthouse (June 5-8): breakfast 7:50-8:20 a.m.; lunch 11:15-11:45 a.m.

(June 5-8): breakfast 7:50-8:20 a.m.; lunch 11:15-11:45 a.m. Archangel Michael and St. Anthony Church (Mondays and Wednesdays July 3-Aug. 2): breakfast 9:30-10 a.m.; lunch noon-1 p.m.

(Mondays and Wednesdays July 3-Aug. 2): breakfast 9:30-10 a.m.; lunch noon-1 p.m. Chesterfield Farmers Market (Wednesdays June 28-Aug. 9): lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

All meals must be eaten on site.

Those interested can text “food” or “comida” to 304-304 to learn more about the sites nearest to them.