TOPICS WE'RE FOLLOWING: Windsor police encounter with Lt. NazarioJohnson & Johnson vaccineEmergency SNAP benefits
TOPICS WE'RE FOLLOWING
Windsor police encounter with Lt. Nazario
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Emergency SNAP benefits

Chesterfield schools release learning options for upcoming school year

Chesterfield County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools shared their learning models for the upcoming school year on Tuesday. The current plans for 2021-22 give families with children at all levels the choice between virtual and in-person learning.

A release from the school district explains that they are pushing for families to opt for in-person learning and expect that next year will demand the same COVID-19 mitigation strategies currently underway at schools.

Planning for the school year is still going but the district has given the following options for learning:

  • Elementary School
    • Face-to-face learning at child’s home school in a traditional classroom setting
    • K-8 Virtual academy on a traditional schedule with synchronous learning provided by a CCPS teacher
  • Middle School
    • Face-to-face learning at child’s home school in a traditional classroom setting
    • K-8 Virtual academy on a traditional schedule with synchronous learning provided by a CCPS teacher
      • Some specialized programs will not be available
      • Students can still participate in sports and other extracurriculars at their home school
    • CCPSONLINE for asynchronous virtual learning facilitated through Canvas
  • High School
    • Face-to-face learning at child’s home school in a traditional classroom setting
    • CCPSONLINE for asynchronous virtual learning facilitated through Canvas

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More coverage of Chesterfield County Public Schools

More coverage of Chesterfield County Public Schools

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events