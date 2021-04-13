Chesterfield schools release learning options for upcoming school year

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools shared their learning models for the upcoming school year on Tuesday. The current plans for 2021-22 give families with children at all levels the choice between virtual and in-person learning.
A release from the school district explains that they are pushing for families to opt for in-person learning and expect that next year will demand the same COVID-19 mitigation strategies currently underway at schools.
Planning for the school year is still going but the district has given the following options for learning:
- Elementary School
- Face-to-face learning at child’s home school in a traditional classroom setting
- K-8 Virtual academy on a traditional schedule with synchronous learning provided by a CCPS teacher
- Middle School
- Face-to-face learning at child’s home school in a traditional classroom setting
- K-8 Virtual academy on a traditional schedule with synchronous learning provided by a CCPS teacher
- Some specialized programs will not be available
- Students can still participate in sports and other extracurriculars at their home school
- CCPSONLINE for asynchronous virtual learning facilitated through Canvas
- High School
- Face-to-face learning at child’s home school in a traditional classroom setting
- CCPSONLINE for asynchronous virtual learning facilitated through Canvas