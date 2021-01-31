Chesterfield schools return to in-person slightly delayed by snow day

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — What would have been the first day back in the building for Chesterfield County elementary school students will now be a snow day. All Chesterfield County Public Schools teachers and staff will have the day off as roads remain unsafe following the Sunday snow storm.

There will be no virtual learning on Monday due to the possibility of teachers being unable to access virtual learning materials at the school buildings. Under certain conditions, CCPS says they will consider opting for a virtual day over a cancellation in the future if students would be expected to miss a prolonged period of schooling.

Employees on 12-month contractors will spend the day working virtually. All facility staff essential to schools reopening will work at their normal time on Monday.

CCPS expects to reopen on Tuesday.

Sports will be cancelled on Monday as well.