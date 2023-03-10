CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Schools initially faced a $16 million budget shortfall. Earlier this week, county leaders proposed their 2024 fiscal year budget emphasizing their efforts to support the school division and contributing $8 million, cutting the deficit in half.

Now, Chesterfield leaders are urging state leaders to contribute more funding to Virginia’s education and put up the other $8 million.

Chesterfield school board members are projecting a growth of about 1,600 new students, which means they need a bigger budget to accommodate their schools.

