Chesterfield schools superintendent defends controversial mask vote, teachers association upset

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Many school teachers, and parents across the Commonwealth continue to lament their own school board’s decisions to side with the governor’s order to no longer require student mask mandates.

The push back was heard in Chesterfield Monday night during a 40-person protest outside of Meadowbrook High School. There, staff from across the school district and parents said the school board’s slim 3-2 decision to side with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s order was made too fast.

“Healthcare professionals all over are still fighting this illness…” “The reality is, is that the school board made this decision in an unprepared and hasty manner,” one parent said.

However, the governor’s executive order for schools to make the change may have prevented them from waiting any longer.

Youngkin’s executive order was effective Jan. 24. The school board made their decision to side with the order on the 27th.

“Where’s my choice? Where’s my choice,” was heard among the gathering of protestors Monday night, which included some people reading written statements from other parents and staff who allegedly feared retribution from the district.

The protest was promoted by the Chesterfield Education Association, a non-union group of over 1,500 teachers.

“The fight is not over,” one teacher said; referencing a lawsuit filed by several Virginia school districts, including Richmond Pubic Schools, challenging the governor’s order. The case will be presented in Virginia Supreme Court on Thursday.

Protestors expressed concerns for compromised students having to spend hours around maskless peers daily, and a desire to continue contact tracing of positive cases.

The CEA touted a vote of “no confidence,” after the school board’s vote. Despite the proclamation, the group admitted that out of 1,600 staff affiliated with CEA, only 206 voted. And among those who participated, 204 opposed the board’s decision.

While the school board was not meeting inside Meadowbrook High School Monday night, a budget presentation by Superintendent Merv Daugherty was underway.

8News asked Daugherty if he agreed with the board’s decision to side with Youngkin.

“I—my bosses and I do, yes,” Daughtery said.

“When the board makes a decision, I’m responsible to make sure that I carry it out, and I carried it out and that’s all I can tell you,” he added.

But when 8News asked Daughtery about the CEA, he bluntly responded, “I’m not gonna comment on them.”

Some teachers who protested claimed they were not receiving adequate KN95 masks after the district said they would provide them.

Daughtery said that is not the case, and masks are sent to schools on Wednesdays and Fridays.

One Meadowbrook High School teacher told 8News they had been receiving masks, but had to visit the front office to find them, while another teacher claimed a lack of clear communication surrounding the logistics of mask pick-up.