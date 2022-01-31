Chesterfield schools superintendent defends controversial mask vote, teachers and parents upset

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Many school teachers and parents across the Commonwealth continue to lament their own school board’s decisions to side with the governor’s order to no longer require student mask mandates.

The pushback was heard in Chesterfield Monday night during a 40-person protest outside of Meadowbrook High School. There, staff from across the school district and parents said the school board’s slim 3-2 decision to side with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s order was made too fast.

“Healthcare professionals all over are still fighting this illness…,” one parent said. “The reality is, is that the school board made this decision in an unprepared and hasty manner.”

However, the governor’s executive order for schools to make the change may have prevented them from waiting any longer.

Youngkin’s executive order was effective Jan. 24. The school board made its decision to side with the order on the 27th.

“Where’s my choice? Where’s my choice,” was heard among the gathering of protestors Monday night, which included some people reading written statements from other parents and staff who allegedly feared retribution from the district.

The protest was promoted by the Ready to Learn: Where’s Our Choice and the Friends of Chesterfield Public Schools Coalition. The latter is a group that supports public education and strives “to keep our community updated with information related to Chesterfield County Public Schools, school construction projects, and general news about education,” according to their Facebook page.

“The fight is not over,” one teacher said referencing a lawsuit filed by several Virginia school districts, including Richmond Public Schools, challenging the governor’s order. The case will be presented in Virginia Supreme Court on Thursday.

Protestors expressed concerns for compromised students having to spend hours around maskless peers daily, and a desire to continue contact tracing of positive cases.

While the school board was not meeting inside Meadowbrook High School Monday night, a budget presentation by Superintendent Merv Daugherty was underway.

8News asked Daugherty if he agreed with the board’s decision to side with Youngkin.

“I – my bosses and I do, yes,” Daughtery said.

“When the board makes a decision, I’m responsible to make sure that I carry it out, and I carried it out and that’s all I can tell you,” he added.

Some teachers who protested claimed they were not receiving adequate KN95 masks after the district said they would provide them.

Daughtery said that is not the case, and masks are sent to schools on Wednesdays and Fridays.

One Meadowbrook High School teacher told 8News they had been receiving masks but had to visit the front office to find them, while another teacher claimed a lack of clear communication surrounding the logistics of mask pick-up.

