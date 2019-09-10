Chesterfield Schools to break ground on new Crestwood Elementary

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County will break ground on a new school Tuesday morning.

Demolition of Crestwood Elementary School will begin at 10 a.m. as county officials make way for a brand new school.

For the next two years, Chesterfield students will be taking classes at modular buildings located at Bon Air E.S.

Crestwood opened it’s doors in 1962 and is just one of schools the school system needs to renovate.

The project is part of the 2013 bond referendum that focuses on renovating and replacing older facilities in the county.

So far the 2013 bond referendum has renovated/or replaced the following schools:

Monacan High School

Manchester Middle School

Providence Middle School

Beulah Elementary School

Enon Elementary School

Old Hundred Elementary School

Construction on Harrowgate and Reams elementary schools is happening now. The latest project to get underway is replacing Ettrick Elementary.

The new Crestwood is expected to open in Fall 2021.