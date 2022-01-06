Chesterfield schools to provide three days of meals after winter storm disrupted curbside pickups

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield schools will have curbside meal pickups Thursday after winter storms disrupted this week’s distribution.

The pickups will be from 3:30 to 4:30 and will include meals for Thursday, Friday and Monday, according to a Facebook post from Chesterfield County Public Schools. Regular pickups will resume on Jan. 11.

“Families with children under the age of 18 can pick up meals at Bon Air Elementary, Crenshaw Elementary, Matoaca Elementary, Carver Middle, Manchester Middle, Providence Middle, Salem Church Middle, Bird High, Cosby High, Thomas Dale High, Monacan High and CTC at Hull,” Chesterfield schools wrote in the post.

Students do not need to be present for the meal pickups. Chesterfield families can call 804-743-3717 if they have any questions.

More details can also be found online.