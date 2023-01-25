CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On Tuesday, Chesterfield Superintendent Dr. Merv Daughtery said school programs could be cut if the division’s budget doesn’t shape up.

The school district said that based on the governor’s current budget proposal, the school division will be short $17 million. The current budget is $900 million, which Daughtery said needs to be increased. The budget includes resources such as ESL (English as a Second Language) teachers and a 6.5% pay increase to recruit more teachers.

Chesterfield County currently has the fifth largest school division in the state with nearly 317,000 students, but it is on track to add up to 68,000 more students by 2028. Daughtery said if they can’t make up the $17 million shortfall, they’ll be forced to cut programs, which could affect the classroom environment.

Daughtery says this decision will ultimately be up to the board of supervisors to decide how much local funding goes into the school division pending the state budget that will pass later this spring. The final budget proposal to the county to be approved by the school board is on Feb. 24.

